Gate Fire dies down, investigation heats up

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Evacuation orders were lifted Monday for people affected by the Gate Fire - which is now 95 percent contained.

The fire, which started late Saturday morning, has destroyed more than 2,000 acres and a criminal investigation is underway after video - which appears to show the fire starting - was released on Instagram.

The person who shot the video has been cooperating with authorities and spoke with News 8's Dominic Garcia.

The original video can be seen on Instagram [Note: this video contains adult language].

Evacuation orders and warnings for Dulzura, Engineer Springs and the Thousand Trails Pio Pico Campground issued after the blaze started in the vicinity of state Route 94 and Otay Truck Trail late Saturday morning were canceled as of Monday, according to Cal Fire.

Road closures along state Route 94 were also lifted, authorities said.

Crews said Monday that they hope to have the fire fully contained by Tuesday

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It was dubbed the "Gate Fire'' because of its proximity to a pink gate along the highway that leads to an access road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez of Cal Fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported, but a Chula Vista police officer was seriously injured while directing traffic at a street closure.

#GateFire is now 75% contained. Burned 2056 acres. Crews hoping to have it fully contained by tomorrow. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/wqrsZyzqLm — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) May 22, 2017

