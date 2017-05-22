LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Stepmom's Day With Sweet Family Pic: 'I Am So Grateful For the Love We Share'

Rashad Jennings has been killing it on the Dancing With the Stars stage for weeks, but the NFL star and his pro-partner, Emma Slater, had gone the whole season without a perfect score -- that is until the first night of the finals!
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Monday's season finale of Jane the Virgin.
If you didn't know Normani Kordei had injured her ankle during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars, you wouldn't have been able to tell based on her amazing performances on Monday's first night of the Season 24 finals.
Stars are sending their love to Manchester after a reported bombing at Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K. left 19 dead on Monday.
On May 22, 2002, Felicity ended its four-year run on the now-defunct WB network, a channel hailed for its knack for breeding nuanced teen dramas in the late '90s and early aughts. The one-hour series, which debuted four years earlier in the fall of 1998, was an introspective and melancholic take...
Due to an unexpected death in his family, Zack Snyder has decided to take a step back from the highly anticipated Warner Bros./DC Comics team-up, Justice League.