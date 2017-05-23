Jennifer Garner Uses Her Endorsing Skills For 'The Late Show'

'Wakefield' star Jennifer Garner uses her uncanny salesmanship technique to endorse 'The Stephen Colbert Show' AKA 'The Late Show.'
'Big Brother' host Julie Chen had some surprising news for the reality show contestants who were sequestered during the 2016 election.
Netflix's "War Machine" star Brad Pitt cozies up by Stephen as they contemplate humanity's most puzzling uncertainties.
Stephen is afraid it will be as hard for him to say 'goodbye' as it is for the Press Secretary to say 'the truth.'
President Trump finally got around to addressing one of the biggest threats to America: Stephen Colbert.
Between her role on 'The Big Bang Theory' and a degree in neuroscience, Mayim Bialik is as qualified as anyone to diagnosis Stephen as 'nerd' or 'geek.'
James Comey thought the breaking news story about his firing was a prank. Made ya look (for a new job)!
They're back like you've never seen them before... on a sectional couch! Everyone gets their own cushion when Stephen sits down with his former colleagues.