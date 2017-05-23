Vote expected on indoor concert venue in Del Mar

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) - A big vote is expected Tuesday as the Del Mar Fair Board considers transforming the Surf Side Race Place into a new indoor entertainment venue.

While some say a new indoor entertainment venue would be welcome addition to North County, the idea is hitting a sour note with a lot of residents.

Records show the fair said the Race Place has under performed, allowing the Belly Up Tavern to book 60 to 80 shows a year.

Del Mar resident Frank Stonebanks said he is not against the concert venue that is expected to generate $2.4 million in tickets sales, rather he does not like how the 22nd District Agriculture Association Board - who runs the fair - is playing.

"They have been trying to ram this through below the radar with no one really knows about it or very little public oversight," he said.

On Tuesday the board will vote to find lenders to lend $13 million for a 1,900 capacity concert venue.

Elias Naddour who lives two blocks away and supports the project said the odds are in his favor. "It's a good thing. It's good for the city of Del Mar. It's good for everybody. Since when did music hurt anyone."

The San Diego County Fair declined an on-camera interview with News 8 - citing busy schedules as they prepare for the opening of this year's fair. The did, however, send renderings and talked about the business plan submitted by Cal State San Marcos students, but it does not include a traffic study.

Del Mar's deputy mayor did not return News 8's call for comment.

The DAA Board said it will work with the Coastal Commission on any changes. The board will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.