EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater Open Up About Their Fir - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater Open Up About Their First Perfect 'DWTS' Scores: 'It Feels Amazing'

Updated: May 22, 2017 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.