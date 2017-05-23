EXCLUSIVE: David Ross Talks 'DWTS' Perfect Score and What He Won't Miss About the Show!

Rachel Lindsay is in love and she doesn't care who knows it! After the next Bachelorette spilled the beans that she's "very much in love" and engaged during a recent press conference, she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night after the show's premiere to talk about the reveal. Noting that ...
David Ross got the Dancing With the Stars version of a homerun on Monday night, just ahead of the competition's finale. The 40-year-old baseball pro landed a perfect score for his freestyle with partner, Lindsay Arnold. "I mean I was expecting, hopefully one ten. I got all of them, so that was ...
As dozens of high-profile celebrities spoke out on Monday night following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, James Corden taped an emotional response to the news on The Late Late Show. Reports had just come in as the pre-taped show was wrapping, but host Corden took a mo...
More details have come to light in the wake of the tragic attack at Monday night's Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police addressed the world early Tuesday morning in a press conference, updating citizens on the horrific events a...
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater have been commanding the Dancing With the Stars stage for weeks, yet it took until the first night of the finals for the pair to earn their first perfect score -- only to follow it up with another flawless performance.
Normani Kordei is opening up about the terrifying attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday.
Ariana Grande has spoken out following a fatal attack after her Manchester, U.K., concert on Monday.