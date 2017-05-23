SWAT standoff ends in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A SWAT standoff ends in a domestic violence arrest after a University Heights neighborhood goes on lockdown Tuesday morning.



The incident started at the 4100 block of Louisiana Street when police received a call about a couple fighting.

Police say a woman reported domestic violence and went to a friend's house. Initial reports say she was concerned about her son who was still in the couple's apartment.

The suspect had left by the time police arrived after midnight, but returned with a gun from his car.

Police say he eventually gave up and that other weapons were found in the apartment.



Polk Avenue was closed from Louisiana to Mississippi Street, but is now back open.

The suspect is facing domestic violence charges.