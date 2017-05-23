Man Charged With Killing Quadriplegic and Pregnant Fiancee

An Arizona man was arrested last week on charges he allowed his pregnant quadriplegic fiancee to die during a medical emergency rather than call 911.
Video from a packed Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena Monday night shows panicked fans fleeing the venue as sudden explosion erupted moments after she waved goodbye to fans.
O.J. Simpson has been granted a July parole hearing, which could result in his release from prison as early as October.
Sir Roger Moore, who starred as James Bond in seven films of the iconic spy franchise, has died. He was 89.
Ariana Grande has spoken out following the horrific concert attack that left at least 22 dead after her sold-out show in Manchester on Monday.
At least 19 people were killed and some 50 injured when an explosion rocked Manchester Arena in Great Britain, where American pop star Ariane Grande had just finished a sold-out concert, authorities said.
Missing 111 grams of marijuana in tied, tidy, tiny, plastic bags? Call the Maplewood Police Department in Minnesota. They're waiting to hear from you.
Bill Cosby arrived at a Pittsburgh courthouse Monday for the first day of jury selection in his sexual assault trial.
An army veteran took the meaning of military brotherhood to heart when he gave his kidney to a friend that he served with more than two decades ago.
Alan Thicke's widow is speaking out after “Hollywood Medium” Tyler Henry made an eerie premonition that her husband would die from heart trouble.