'Law & Order: SVU' Finale First Look! You Don't Want to Mess With Olivia Benson

Rachel Lindsay is in love and she doesn't care who knows it! After the next Bachelorette spilled the beans that she's "very much in love" and engaged during a recent press conference, she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night after the show's premiere to talk about the reveal. Noting that ...

Rachel Lindsay is in love and she doesn't care who knows it! After the next Bachelorette spilled the beans that she's "very much in love" and engaged during a recent press conference, she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night after the show's premiere to talk about the reveal. Noting that ...