Husky Caught on Surveillance Shoplifting a Loaf of Bread, Then Returning With an Accomplice

At Least 19 Dead, 50 Injured in Blast After Ariana Grande Concert in Great Britain: Cops

At least 19 people were killed and some 50 injured when an explosion rocked Manchester Arena in Great Britain, where American pop star Ariane Grande had just finished a sold-out concert, authorities said.

