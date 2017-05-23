McKinley Elementary field now open to public

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a joint-use park at McKinley Elementary.

After months of construction, more than an acre of park space will now be open to the public during non-school hours.

The park includes grass, new trees, a baseball backstop and an expanded asphalt play area. The entire park is secured with gates and fencing for the safety of the children.

This project has been in the making for a year now and is funded by San Diego Unified's Proposition Z, which is the district's capital improvement bond measure passed by voters in 2012.

The district is developing the park and the city will maintain it.

The main purpose for the project is to support the district's goal to create quality neighborhoods schools and provide a space for the city's Play All Day parks program.

Leaders of the San Diego Unified School District and City of San Diego joined more than 400 students, parents and community members for the ribbon-cutting at the school.