Suspect wanted in attempted kidnapping at Southwestern College

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A Southwestern College student escaped an abduction attempt at the South Bay campus Tuesday.
   
The woman was walking on the north side of the Chula Vista college when a stranger driving a full-size white pickup truck tried to kidnap her about 10:15 a.m., according to school officials.
   
The victim managed to break free from the man, who then sped off to the east on H Street.
   
The woman, whose name was withheld, described the perpetrator as a Latino in his 30s with a trimmed beard and mustache and wearing an orange construction-style vest.
   
Campus law enforcement personnel were investigating the crime along with Chula Vista police, school officials said.

