Be prepared for wildfire season, maintain defensible space

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego County emergency and fire officials are urging residents to protect homes against devastating wildfires as fire season kicks into full gear.

Recent rainfall means shrubs and weeds have grown tall and have died, fueling wildfires including the Gate Fire in the East County which is now 100 percent contained.

Fire and emergency officials met Tuesday at the ASTREA Headquarters at Gillespie Field - reminding everyone to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around homes - which means thinning out brush, clearing dead and dying trees and vegetation.

CAL FIRE expects this year to be a fierce fire season with possible fires in every jurisdiction.

San Diego County has invested more than $406 million into firefighting resources since 2003 including:

15 County fire stations with career firefighters

32 CAL FIRE and U.S. Forest Service stations

3 County fire helicopters

2 CAL FIRE air tankers

30 additional aircraft with help from the Marines and Navy

CAL FIRE also advised using fire-resistant landscaping and having a family evacuation plan to get out within 15 minutes or less.

