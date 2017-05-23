San Diego Police celebrate 128 years of service - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Police celebrate 128 years of service

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A very special birthday party was held Tuesday as the San Diego Police celebrated 128 years of service.  

A party was held at police headquarters Downtown - and there's some things you may not know about the department. 

It was created in 1889. 

In 1907, the department named its first detective and police cars were equipped with their first radios in 1936.  

The birthday cake was cut Tuesday by the most junior member of the force and the longest serving officer with almost 35 years with the department.

