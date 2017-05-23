San Diego Police celebrate 128 years of service

The North County Transit District (NCTD) has voted to lay off its enforcement officers that patrol local train and bus stations.
Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.
A very special birthday party was held Tuesday as the San Diego Police celebrated 128 years of service.
A 16-year-old girl managed to escape Tuesday when a would-be kidnapper grabbed her and tried to pull her into his vehicle in a parking lot at Southwestern College, authorities reported.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 7.4 percent in April, compared with the same month a year earlier, while the number of homes sold tumbled by 9.1 percent, a real estate information service announced Tuesday.
You know the kids are excited about the return of their favorite LEGOLAND Water Park attractions. But, they'll be even more thrilled to learn there are some brand new elements, too.
A transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing two other homeless men last week at an Otay Mesa strip mall.
San Diego County emergency and fire officials are urging residents to protect homes against devastating wildfires as fire season kicks into full gear.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a joint-use park at McKinley Elementary.
A vote is expected Tuesday as the Del Mar Fair Board considers transforming the Surf Side Race Place into a new indoor entertainment venue.