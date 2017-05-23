North County CHP officers receive California Medal of Valor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.

Kerry Comphel and Jason Hughes each received a California Medal of Valor along with 20 other state employees during an afternoon ceremony at the CHP Academy in Sacramento.

On the evening of April 26, 2016, Comphel and Hughes were dispatched to the Carlsbad Village Drive overpass across Interstate 5 to investigate reports that a pedestrian was sitting on a guardrail on the bridge.

Moments after the officers approached the 21-year-old woman, she jumped, but they were able to grab her by her arms and pull her to safety, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A half-dozen other Highway Patrol personnel also were honored during the ceremony. The rest of the recipients of the award this year are employees of the state departments of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Fish and Wildlife, Forestry and Fire Protection, Parks and Recreation, Military, and Transportation.