Ariana Grande's Mom Ushered Fans Backstage to Help Them Escape Harm During Post-Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande's mom, Joan, helped fans to safety by escorting them backstage as soon as a bomb went off at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

