On The Home Front: 24-hour fundraiser to help military families

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 24-hour fundraiser will kick off Wednesday to help military families in financial crisis.

The local non-profit STEP's (Support The Enlisted Project) mission is to build financial self-sufficiency for young military and veteran families through one-on-one financial counseling, emergency grants and other support programs.

For only 24-hours starting Wednesday, May 24 at noon through May 25 at noon, every dollar donated online will be quadrupled.

Rachel Brewer is more than a military spouse. She is the spokesperson for STEP. "We have over 93,000 stationed in Southern California. We have been there and we have crawled out of that hole and we actually became financially self-sufficient," she said.

All branches of the Armed Services are eligible for STEP's services and assistance is determined by a thorough screening process. Families who have a service member in one of the lower six paygrades, or recent veteran, and are facing an imminent loss of a basic life necessity (eviction notice, utility shut off or primary vehicle repossession) are eligible for STEP's EFA program.

STEP's services are all free of charge.

As STEP's main fundraiser this year they are asking the community to like and share their Facebook page for updated information during the campaign.