The Latest: Trump arrives at Vatican to meet with Pope

ROME (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times Rome, Italy):
6:20 a.m.
President Donald Trump has arrived at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.
Trump arrived Wednesday morning at the Apostolic Palace for an audience with the pontiff. The meeting comes midway through his 9-day international trip.
The president and pope have not always seen eye to eye. The two men's often opposite worldviews collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.
Papal audiences usually last for about 20-30 minutes of private talks, followed by introductions of delegations, a photo and exchange of gifts.
---
6:10 a.m.
President Donald Trump is poised to call on Pope Francis, the famously humble pontiff with whom he has publicly clashed.
Trump is midway through his grueling nine-day maiden international journey. He will meet the pontiff at the Vatican early Wednesday where the two will have a private audience laden with religious symbolism and ancient protocol.
The meeting will last scarcely more than an hour. But it could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
The two men's often opposite worldviews collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable border wall.
