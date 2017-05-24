U2's Bono Praises Manchester's 'Undefeatable Spirit' Following F - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

U2's Bono Praises Manchester's 'Undefeatable Spirit' Following Fatal Bombing, Calls Attackers the 'Worst of Humanity'

Updated: May 24, 2017 5:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.