U2's Bono Praises Manchester's 'Undefeatable Spirit' Following Fatal Bombing, Calls Attackers the 'Worst of Humanity'

It's so hard to say goodbye! As Gwen Stefani enjoyed a stress-free finale of The Voice on Tuesday night, the singer did admit that leaving the show would be tough. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani Dishes on When She Might Return to 'The Voice': 'We'll See What Happens' In a funny sketch, Stefani...
Taking defeat like a champ! Fans were surprised when Dancing With the Stars frontrunner Normani Kordei placed third in the show's finale after a standout season and Tuesday night's perfect score. Even the Fifth Harmony singer, 20, admitted to ET's Cameron Mathison that the results were unexpect...
After a hard-fought season filled with waltzes and quicksteps, Rashad Jennings and his pro partner, Emma Slater, walked away holding the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy at the end of Tuesday's season 24 finale.
When The Voice crowned Chris Blue as the season 12 winner on Tuesday, it was a massive victory for his coach, Alicia Keys, as well.