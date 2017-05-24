Mama June Stuns in Figure-Hugging Red Dress After Shocking 300-P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mama June Stuns in Figure-Hugging Red Dress After Shocking 300-Pound Weight Loss

Updated: May 24, 2017 6:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.