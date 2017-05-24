Neighbors Participate in Halloween-Themed Birthday Party for Boy With Rare Disease

Thousands lined the streets of Manchester, England, Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours after a suicide bomber attacked the city after an Ariana Grande concert.
Two homeless men who rushed to help in the wake of the Manchester terror attack have received an outpouring of support and a promise of a place to live from those who have commended their selflessness in the face of terror.
A California community celebrated Halloween in May, all in the name of little Carter Sarkar, who was diagnosed with a rare disease.
President Trump and Pope Francis put aside their differences for their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday morning, but not before the pontiff cracked a joke about the commander in chief's waistline.
A couple of burglary suspects targeted the wrong convenience store when a couple turned the tables on the alleged robbers, cops in upstate New York said this week.
A Florida elementary school teacher was caught on surveillance footage trading gummy bears in exchange for a kiss from a 10-year-old male student, cops said.
A Missouri man has been left devastated after his 20-foot pet python escaped from his home nearly a week ago.
Authorities in the UK have announced the arrest of three more people in connection with Tuesday's concert bombing that left 22 dead and dozens more injured.
A drunken Florida driver smashed into a detective’s cruiser and then into a sheriff’s patrol car emblazoned with “Don’t Drink and Drive” on the back, authorities said.
A 7-year-old Kentucky boy was killed by a stray bullet that struck him in the neck as he sat at his kitchen table eating a piece of cake and playing on his iPad before bedtime, police said.