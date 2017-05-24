Local students present work to San Diego native Nick Cannon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Local students were showing off their hard work Wednesday at San Diego Unified's College, Career and Technical Education showcase.

The annual event connects business partners with students to develop a strong foundation for the county's economic future.

In the morning, participating students presented their works to entertainer Nick Cannon.

News 8's Kerri Lane reported from Paradise Hills where students were meeting Cannon – one of the showcase judges and a San Diego native.

Cannon will host the awards ceremony for the event Wednesday night.