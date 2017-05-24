Whats New: Summer fun at Harrah's - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Whats New: Summer fun at Harrah's

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - People make the mistake all the time, but in at least one part of California, it's no longer wrong to say "funner."
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the newest spot on the map Harrah's in Funner, California with all the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.