City of El Cajon breaks ground on animal shelter

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for El Cajon's newest animal shelter. 

The facility is expected to be twice the size of the current 50-year-old shelter and is designed in way that allows for even further, future expansion. 

City officials will broke ground on the over 10,000-square-foot shelter on North Marshall Avenue.   

Plans for the facility include office space, housing for animals, veterinary services for sick and injured animals, grooming, play areas, pet adoption services and an exercise area.  

The roughly $9.3-million-dollar animal shelter is expected to be open by fall 2018.

