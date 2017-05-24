Kit Harington Says He Would Like 'a Few Years of Relative Obscurity' After 'Game of Thrones' Ends

Tom Hardy is doing what he can to ease the pain of those who lost friends and family members during the Manchester bombing in England on Monday.
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was cremated in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the singer's attorney, Kirk Pasich, tells ET.
Nick Viall clearly got very close to another Dancing With the Stars pro this season that wasn't Peta Murgatroyd -- her fiance, Maksim Chmerkovskiy!
Celine Dion paid special tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
Watching Baywatch, the R-rated reboot of the long-running '90s primetime soap, I finally understood how doctors and lawyers must feel when they watch TV, how difficult it is to focus on plot when your chosen profession is being depicted wildly irresponsibly. Having guarded lives throughout my tee...
Ariana Grande's management team has officially suspended the 23-year-old pop star's Dangerous Woman tour after a bomb went off following her concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people.