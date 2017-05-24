After Girl, 10, Vandalized School, Mom Appeals to Businesses to Put Her to Work

When a Brazilian man severely damaged his hand in a work accident, doctors took a unique approach and sewed his hand into his abdomen.
The remains of a Utah woman who vanished nearly three decades ago may have been found buried in the backyard storage cellar of her home, authorities said.
An Arizona mom took to social media to help teach her daughter a lesson after she got into trouble at school.
A Missouri man and woman have been charged in the death of a toddler who cops say was severely injured by the man's "wrestling moves."
A California man has been arrested on 10 felony counts of possession of stolen property this week after cops say he stole thousands of bee hives worth nearly $1 million.
Thousands lined the streets of Manchester, England, Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours after a suicide bomber attacked the city after an Ariana Grande concert.
Two homeless men who rushed to help in the wake of the Manchester terror attack have received an outpouring of support and a promise of a place to live from those who have commended their selflessness in the face of terror.
A California community celebrated Halloween in May, all in the name of little Carter Sarkar, who was diagnosed with a rare disease.
President Trump and Pope Francis put aside their differences for their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday morning, but not before the pontiff cracked a joke about the commander in chief's waistline.