Toddlerography with Jennifer Lopez

James and Jennifer Lopez take their dance abilities and fitness to a new level when they sign up for a dance class taught by toddlers -- snacks included.
James and Katy Perry set off in the carpool lane, singing some of Katy's classics and new music, and James asks Katy about taking the beef with Taylor Swift off the grill.
As dozens of high-profile celebrities spoke out on Monday night following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, James Corden taped an emotional response to the news on The Late Late Show. Reports had just come in as the pre-taped show was wrapping, but host Corden took a mo...
When James asks Ewan McGregor about a photo he posted of himself in the car, Ewan gives James an incredibly hard sell on why he's ready for his edition of Carpool Karaoke.
As part of his duties for #LateLateStyles week, Harry helps James get to work, singing songs off his new album, trying out some aggressive outfits and working famous lines from "Titanic" and "Notting Hill."
Before they found their way into entertainment, James and Harry Styles had a long history of messing up employment opportunities when the need to sing overcame them at the worst possible times on the job.
Harry Styles surprises everyone by walking out from the curtain and delivering the monologue, touching on the latest Donald Trump headlines and a man who tries to bribe police with Taco Bell.
James asks Goldie Hawn and Kevin Bacon about being married to other famous actors, and asks Goldie about her recent re-watch of "Overboard" with Kurt Russell and learns more than he bargained for.
James welcomes two young men -- and their mothers via video chat -- to see how well these mom/son pairs know each other. And, yes, the questions get very personal.