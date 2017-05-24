Investigation underway after deputy shooting in Valley Center

A dangerous trend of getting high on flower seeds is growing among teens. What parents need to be aware of to prevent a tragedy.
Deputies confronted by a belligerent man with a machete and a rock in his hands in Valley Center Wednesday opened fire on him with a pistol, sicced a service dog on him and shot him with a stun gun and a beanbag-firing shotgun before managing to get him into custody.
A swarm of bees attacked a man in a rural East County neighborhood Wednesday, sending him to a hospital.
An expedition led in part by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego located a missing World War II bomber off the coast of Papua New Guinea and surveyed another at the bottom of a harbor, it was announced Tuesday.
People make the mistake all the time, but in at least one part of California, it's no longer wrong to say "funner."
A 16-year-old girl managed to escape Tuesday when a would-be kidnapper grabbed her and tried to pull her into his vehicle in a parking lot at Southwestern College, authorities reported.
Plenty of winter rain means plenty of flowers, trees and grasses this spring.
But it also means, plenty of foxtails.
They are a prickly little plant that blooms every spring and can cause plenty of problems for canine companions.
News 8's Shawn Styles explains how to "out fox" the foxtails.
A very special birthday party was held Tuesday as the San Diego Police celebrated 128 years of service.