Investigation underway after deputy shooting in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - Deputies confronted by a belligerent man with a machete and a rock in his hands in Valley Center Wednesday opened fire on him with a pistol, sicced a service dog on him and shot him with a stun gun and a beanbag-firing shotgun before managing to get him into custody.

The patrol personnel were responding to a reported disturbance at a home in the 29000 block of Lilac Road in Valley Center when they came across the armed and aggressive man about noon, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Miguel Zuniga, allegedly refused to drop his weapons, shouted at the deputies in Spanish and began moving toward them, Lt. Kenneth Nelson told reporters.

One of the personnel fired on Zuniga with a service handgun, and the others deployed the non-lethal means to try to halt him, Nelson said.

The personnel were then able to take the suspect into custody. Medics transported him to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. His condition was not immediately available.

It was unclear if Zuniga was struck by bullets during the confrontation.