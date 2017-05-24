Makeover planned for Downtown children's park could include dog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Makeover planned for Downtown children's park could include dog area

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Dominic Garcia, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) — City leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss major changes to a park across from the San Diego Convention Center. 

Proposed renovations to help boost the use of the children's park could include an off-leash dog park. 

News 8's Dominic Garcia reported from Downtown with details on the changes. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.