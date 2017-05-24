Local Hero: Girl, 12, Rescues 4-Year-Old Neighbor From Alleged A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local Hero: Girl, 12, Rescues 4-Year-Old Neighbor From Alleged Abduction: Cops

Updated: May 24, 2017 6:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.