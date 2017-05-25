Alleged Stalker Hid In Ex Girlfriend's Attic Before Attacking Her With Knife: Cops

A California man has been arrested on 10 felony counts of possession of stolen property this week after cops say he stole thousands of bee hives worth nearly $1 million.
A Louisiana man is accused of hiding in his ex-girlfriend's attic, where he allegedly lived before emerging and attacking the woman.
A 12-year-old girl is the hero of her Wisconsin neighborhood after she fearlessly faced down a man trying to lead away the 4-year-old who lives next door, authorities said.
As the city of Manchester heals following this week's devastating terror attack at a city arena following an Ariana Grande concert, the Manchester United soccer club held a moment of silence prior to Wednesday's game.
Ariana Grande sold-out Manchester Arena show may have specifically targeted by ISIS because of the singer's self-assurance and sexy, proudly feminine style, everything the terrorist organization despises.
As Melania Trump met with the pope, she and first daughter Ivanka Trump looked like they were attending a funeral — and not a meeting with the pontiff — as they donned all black and veils.
Get ready to feel the need — the need for speed — again, as Tom Cruise has confirmed Top Gun 2 is going to happen.
The 12 people who will decide the fate of Bill Cosby have nearly all been picked ahead of the disgraced comedian's sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania.