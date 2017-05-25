Queen Elizabeth Surprises Manchester Bombing Victims at Children's Hospital

Newly released surveillance photos shows Manchester Arena terrorist Salman Abedi shopping at a mall near the city, three days before Monday's attack on an Ariana Grande concert.
During their first overseas trip as president and first lady, the Trumps visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, where Melania was seen holding her husband’s hand Wednesday evening.
Cops say a Florida teen made a Siri-ously big mistake when he allegedly stole a cell phone and then answered when they gave him a call.
Queen Elizabeth II helped lift the spirits of injured children as she made a surprise visit to a Manchester hospital following Monday’s horrific act of terror following an Ariana Grande concert.
A California man has been arrested on 10 felony counts of possession of stolen property this week after cops say he stole thousands of bee hives worth nearly $1 million.
A Louisiana man is accused of hiding in his ex-girlfriend's attic, where he allegedly lived before emerging and attacking the woman.
A 12-year-old girl is the hero of her Wisconsin neighborhood after she fearlessly faced down a man trying to lead away the 4-year-old who lives next door, authorities said.
As the city of Manchester heals following this week's devastating terror attack at a city arena following an Ariana Grande concert, the Manchester United soccer club held a moment of silence prior to Wednesday's game.