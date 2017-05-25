EXCLUSIVE: James Tupper on Mastering Mystery With Hallmark and 'Big Little Lies'

Brad Pitt gave one of his first TV interviews while promoting his Netflix movie War Machine in India, and casually mentioned a visit he took to the country when producing on A Mighty Heart, which starred his now estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.
"Achy Breaky Heart" still gets people on their feet, including Billy Ray Cyrus' wife Tish and their 29-year-old daughter, Brandi.
One confident mama! Irina Shayk is loving her post-baby body. The 31-year-old supermodel dazzled yet again in Cannes, France, on Wednesday night.
Either as a writer, director, or producer, George Lucas has been integral to the production of many movies we consider classics. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises are notable for their worldwide success, but that was never an ambition for the USC film grad.
Mandy Moore is confident that This Is Us viewers will get the answers they've been seeking when the show returns for a second season.
A royal visit for some very special subjects. Queen Elizabeth went to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday morning to meet with some of the victims of Monday's horrific bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England. WATCH: Man, 23, Arrested in Relation to Ariana Grand...