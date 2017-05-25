Man Sobs As He Reunites With 20-Year-Old Blind and Deaf Cat: 'He - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man Sobs As He Reunites With 20-Year-Old Blind and Deaf Cat: 'He Lives For That Cat'

Updated: May 25, 2017 9:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.