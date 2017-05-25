Caught On Video: Burglar in gas mask breaks into tented home

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 34-year-old man who allegedly broke into a North County home early Thursday while it was tented for termite extermination was arrested later in the morning.

Officers took Jonathon Travis Scott of Escondido into custody about 10:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos.

The burglary on Paseo Aspada in Carlsbad was reported about 6 a.m., after cameras inside the residence alerted the homeowner to the crime in progress. The security system had recorded images of a person in a white protective suit and respirator going through the premises, apparently looking for valuables.

The resident reported that the intruder may have been in his home for about 40 minutes, according to Carlsbad police.

By the time personnel from the pest-control company deemed the residence to re-enter, the intruder was gone, Lt. Kevin Lehan said.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, had been stolen, since the resident had removed his valuables from the home before it was tented.

Police did not disclose what led them to identify Scott as the suspected perpetrator.

Scott was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of burglary. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.