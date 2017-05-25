Teachers rally, demand Lincoln High VP be promoted

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Teachers took their classrooms outside in a show of solidarity for a vice principal who they say deserves to get the top spot.

Teachers at Lincoln High School rallied Wednesday to fight for vice principal Jose Soto who has been with them for five years. Meantime, the school has been without a permanent principal for more than a year.

“Mr. Soto has proven he is committed to Lincoln," said Lincoln teacher Erin Gantz. "He's worked under three different administrators and his positive passion for giving students the best education they deserved has never wavered."

A San Diego unified spokesperson says the district respects the teachers and students' feelings, but they cannot discuss why Soto is no longer a viable candidate due to personnel issues.

The district believes the right move is to find a principal who can produce results for the future - including higher graduation rates, test scores and college placement.

"Students need consistency, they need a principal that wants to be here, a principal who is qualified and capable of doing a great job," said Lincoln High counselor Oscar Gutierrez. "I know one- his name is Mr. Soto."

Last week, hundreds of students walked out of class to make the same protest; while the high school parent teacher organization president says not choosing Soto is utterly ridiculous.