Fake customer rips off Kearny Mesa restaurant owner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local restaurant has released surveillance video to help catch a thief.

A fake customer went into Ichiro's Japanese Restaurant and asked for a table for one. He then indicated he needed to use the restroom first.

Instead, the man entered the owner's office and immediately grabbed her cell phone and wallet; then proceeded to leave the restaurant.

Police confirmed that they took a report on the incident and are investigating.

