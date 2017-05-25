Fake customer rips off Kearny Mesa restaurant owner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fake customer rips off Kearny Mesa restaurant owner

Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local restaurant has released surveillance video to help catch a thief.

A fake customer went into Ichiro's Japanese Restaurant and asked for a table for one. He then indicated he needed to use the restroom first. 

Instead, the man entered the owner's office and immediately grabbed her cell phone and wallet; then proceeded to leave the restaurant.

Police confirmed that they took a report on the incident and are investigating. 

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Kearny Mesa with a look at the suspect.

