17-Year-Old Takes Terminally Ill 91-Year-Old Grandmother to Junior Prom

All it took was a chance for this rescued pit bull to rise from the euthanasia list to a top K9 agent with a Washington state Police Department.
You’ll never forget the person you take to your high school prom, which is why this Virginia teen decided to ask his terminally ill 91-year-old grandmother to be his date.
A Philadelphia man walked free this week after spending 24 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.
A dog may just be voted most popular pup at a Virginia high school after his photo appeared in the school yearbook.
Bill Cosby spoke to reporters just moments after the last juror was chosen for his sexual assault trial Wednesday.
It was an emotional reunion when a California man's 20-year-old blind and deaf cat was returned to him after she was lost on the opposite side of the country for nearly two months.
Newly released surveillance photos shows Manchester Arena terrorist Salman Abedi shopping at a mall near the city, three days before Monday's attack on an Ariana Grande concert.
During their first overseas trip as president and first lady, the Trumps visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, where Melania was seen holding her husband’s hand Wednesday evening.
Cops say a Florida teen made a Siri-ously big mistake when he allegedly stole a cell phone and then answered when they gave him a call.