Police search for leads on 2-year anniversary of double murder

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Authorities are looking for help in solving a double murder that took place in Valencia Park in 2015.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit asked the public for assistance Thursday – the 2-year anniversary of the slayings - in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for the murders of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris.

On May 25, 2015, Branch and Morris were shot and killed in the 5300 block of Groveland Drive in Valencia Park.

A third male was also shot a block away, authorities believe, by the same suspects.

Suspects were described as two black males on foot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

