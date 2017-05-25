Oliver is the life of the party

Oliver, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a new best friend. This happy-go-lucky boy is the life of the party. He’s always happy and ready to do whatever his new family wants to do - he just likes to be with them.
Fashion Week San Diego is celebrating a new roof top bar. It's called the Upper East Bar and it’s also the only place you can catch a glimpse of fashion's newest environmentally friendly dress. Ashley Jacobs also shows us what’s on the menu.
It's a growing problem throughout parts of the nation - teens turning to common plant seeds as a type of party drug to score a cheap but risky high.
People make the mistake all the time, but in at least one part of California, it's no longer wrong to say "funner."
You know the kids are excited about the return of their favorite LEGOLAND Water Park attractions. But, they'll be even more thrilled to learn there are some brand new elements, too.
If you don't want to bake in the sun, you can still splash in the waves. Great Wolf Lodge, California’s first and only indoor water park resort, is a "must do" when it comes to your family vacation.
Dixie, a 12-year-old Boxer mix, is looking for her new best friend. Dixie is a special girl who will add infinite amounts of love to her new home! She is a kind, gentle soul who is eager to make friends with everyone she meets.
It's been called one of the country's most beloved musicals. It's praised as a family-friendly show and it's now in Escondido.
Mother's Day has come and gone, but there's one group still celebrating mom. "Fit4Mom" has declared May "The Month of Mama" and it's offering free workouts and huge prizes.
Whether you love Jimmy Buffett classics or want to experience some new songs, Margaritaville is calling your name. The La Jolla Playhouse is the world-premiere for the new musical, which is creating quite the buzz among critics.