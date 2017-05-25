Oliver is the life of the party

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 1 year old

Gender: Neutered male

ID #: 245148

Adoption Fee: $95

Oliver, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a new best friend. This happy-go-lucky boy is the life of the party. He’s always happy and ready to do whatever his new family wants to do - he just likes to be with them.

Oliver is great with respectful children, loves other dogs of all sizes, and is a great snuggler. His previous owners said that he loves to be on the couch with them to get pet and snuggle in close to go to sleep. He’s crate-trained, house-trained and is great at going to the door when he needs to go outside. Don’t miss out on this lovely companion!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.