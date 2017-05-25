Oliver is the life of the party - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oliver is the life of the party

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 1 year old 
Gender: Neutered male  
ID #: 245148
Adoption Fee: $95

Oliver, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a new best friend. This happy-go-lucky boy is the life of the party. He’s always happy and ready to do whatever his new family wants to do - he just likes to be with them. 

Oliver is great with respectful children, loves other dogs of all sizes, and is a great snuggler. His previous owners said that he loves to be on the couch with them to get pet and snuggle in close to go to sleep. He’s crate-trained, house-trained and is great at going to the door when he needs to go outside. Don’t miss out on this lovely companion!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Oliver is the life of the party

    Oliver is the life of the party

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:59:38 GMT

    Oliver, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a new best friend. This happy-go-lucky boy is the life of the party. He’s always happy and ready to do whatever his new family wants to do - he just likes to be with them. 

     

    Oliver, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a new best friend. This happy-go-lucky boy is the life of the party. He’s always happy and ready to do whatever his new family wants to do - he just likes to be with them. 

     

  • Fashion Week San Diego: A look at the dresses and the menu

    Fashion Week San Diego: A look at the dresses and the menu

    Fashion Week San Diego is celebrating a new roof top bar. It's called the Upper East Bar and it’s also the only place you can catch a glimpse of fashion's newest environmentally friendly dress. Ashley Jacobs also shows us what’s on the menu. 

     

    Fashion Week San Diego is celebrating a new roof top bar. It's called the Upper East Bar and it’s also the only place you can catch a glimpse of fashion's newest environmentally friendly dress. Ashley Jacobs also shows us what’s on the menu. 

     

  • Growing Problem: Teens turn to flower seeds to score dangerous high

    Growing Problem: Teens turn to flower seeds to score dangerous high

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:27 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:27:03 GMT

    It's a growing problem throughout parts of the nation - teens turning to common plant seeds as a type of party drug to score a cheap but risky high.

     

    It's a growing problem throughout parts of the nation - teens turning to common plant seeds as a type of party drug to score a cheap but risky high.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.