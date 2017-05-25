Jim Carrey Once Battled an Audience for 2 Hours - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jim Carrey Once Battled an Audience for 2 Hours

After James asks Al Madrigal and Andrew Santino about some less-than-memorable stand-up experiences, Jim Carrey recalls a night he took on a hostile audience for two hours.

