CBS News Confirms: Jared Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, near Rome, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, near Rome, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

CBS NEWS (NEWS 8) - Jared Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CBS News confirms.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

