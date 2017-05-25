Jared Kushner is under scrutiny in the FBI's Russia investigation

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, near Rome, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

CBS NEWS (NEWS 8) - Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is under scrutiny in the FBI's probe of Russian election meddling and any connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, CBS News has confirmed.

Federal investigators are looking into meetings Kushner held in December with Russia's ambassador and a banker from Moscow, CBS News' Scott Pelley reported on "CBS Evening News" on Thursday.

This doesn't necessarily mean Kushner is a subject in the Russia investigation, or that he's suspected of wrongdoing.

CBS News reported earlier this week that President Trump asked top intelligence officials to defend him against claims that his campaign collaborated with the Russian government.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.