Man accused of attacking officers and police dog in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  New video gives a first look at a violent standoff between San Diego Police and a domestic violence suspect. 

The Clairemont-area SWAT standoff last December began with a domestic-violence call and escalated into a shootout. 

The video shows the confrontation between Hayden Gerson and police which ended with Gerson allegedly attacking officers and a police dog.     

Gerson faces three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, interfering with an officer, and harm to, or interference with, a police dog causing great bodily injury. 

News 8's Alicia Summers reported from Downtown with a look at the video. 

