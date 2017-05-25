Man accused of attacking officers and police dog in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — New video gives a first look at a violent standoff between San Diego Police and a domestic violence suspect.

The Clairemont-area SWAT standoff last December began with a domestic-violence call and escalated into a shootout.

The video shows the confrontation between Hayden Gerson and police which ended with Gerson allegedly attacking officers and a police dog.

Gerson faces three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, interfering with an officer, and harm to, or interference with, a police dog causing great bodily injury.

News 8's Alicia Summers reported from Downtown with a look at the video.

