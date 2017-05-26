Driver pulled to safety after car lands in San Ysidro pond - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver pulled to safety after car lands in San Ysidro pond

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Emergency crews executed a water rescue early Friday morning, after a car landed upside down in a San Ysidro pond.

Chopper 8 was above the scene around 6:40 a.m. at Dairy Mart Road and Camino De La Plaza as emergency crews pulled a driver out of the water.

It is unclear how the vehicle landed in the pond. 

