LAPD uses PIT maneuver to end chase

LAPD uses PIT maneuver to end chase

Posted: Updated:

VERNON - A wild chase through the streets of a Los Angeles neighborhood ended like a scene from a movie.

Police began following the reportedly stolen vehicle in the city of Vernon at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver drove through a pair of gates before an officer with the LAPD stopped the car with a PIT maneuver.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody. It isn’t known if anyone suffered any injuries.

