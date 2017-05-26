1-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Didn't Check on Him for 6 Hours: Cops

Ariana Grande is "still absolutely crushed," by the bombing that followed her sold-out concert at the Manchester Arena earlier this week and she has "barely slept," according to a report.
An NYPD officer left a group of Bronx youngsters playing basketball stunned when he showed his own athletic talents — making an incredible shot from outside the court.
A Florida mother and father are facing charges after cops say they left their baby boy alone for several hours, resulting in his death.
A 2-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after she was struck in the head by a brick that was thrown through her family’s car in Detroit, authorities said.
These newborn pocket-sized piglets are spending the sunny afternoon trotting outdoors under the watchful eye of their mom.
It was another couple of stunning style moves for the first lady as Donald Trump’s first foreign trip as president draws to a close.
Promposals seem to get more over-the-top each year, but one example of the trend in California appears turn good clean fun into an act of vandalism.
Little Evan Kowalski could care less about kid stuff like the Transformers. His favorite movie is about a grown man who transforms himself into a British nanny.