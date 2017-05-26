Chula Vista streets named to honor fallen military members

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of Chula Vista is honoring the lives of fallen members of the military and is dedicating seven new streets named for those killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.



The roadways are in the Village 2 development in Otay Ranch. The naming stemmed from a partnership between the city and developer Baldwin & Sons.



The honorees are:



- Salem Bachar, a U.S. Marine corporal who died at the age of 20 in a 2006 battle in Fallujah, Iraq



- Michael Idanan, 21, a U.S. Army specialist killed in 2005 when a roadside bomb exploded near his Humvee south of Mosul, Iraq



- Kristofferson Lorenzo, a 33-year-old U.S. Army staff sergeant who died in 2011 when a device exploded in Kunar province, Afghanistan



- Michael Martinez, 24, a U.S. Army sergeant killed in combat in 2007 in Baghdad



- Joshua Mattero, a 29-year-old U.S. Army staff sergeant who died in 2007 when a device he was trying to defuse exploded northeast of Baghdad



- Curtis Spivey, 25, a U.S. Army specialist who died in 2007 of wounds suffered in an explosion in Baghdad the previous year



- Charles Wyckoff Jr., 28, a sergeant with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division who was killed by gunfire while on patrol in Afghanistan



The seven streets will join over 85 roadways in Chula Vista named to honor the South Bay city's veterans. In addition to each name, the street signs are red, white and blue with a flag and notation on each individual.