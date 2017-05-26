Chula Vista streets named to honor fallen military members

The city of Chula Vista is honoring the lives of fallen members of the military and is dedicating seven new streets named for those killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
More than a hundred people are pitching in to help injured veterans and also those with PTSD.
A horse therapy facility is in need of an upgrade and Home Depot is answering the call so wounded service members can get back in the saddle again.
CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reported from from Ramona with a look at the progress.
The three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday from a seven-month deployment to the Pacific, Middle East and Horn of Africa.
Wounded warriors are strengthening their bodies by taking up tennis.
A tennis camp for dozens of service members and veterans from across the country began Monday here in San Diego.
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported on the camp from Balboa Park.
Dozens of military moms and their families were honored on Mother's Day with a special brunch in Carlsbad.
Thousands of Navy sailors and Marines will return to San Diego Monday after a seven-month deployment to the western Pacific and Indian oceans, and duty off the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.
Local service members are on the front lines of the battle for new technology.
Marines at Camp Pendleton are testing out high-tech gadgets that could be the future of modern warfare.
Carter Evans reports from behind the scenes in Oceanside.
Eli Smith is a man on a 13,000-mile mission to walk the four corners of the country in an effort to raise awareness about veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.