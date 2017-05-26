Staking Their Claim: The California gold rush is back on in Carl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Staking Their Claim: The California gold rush is back on in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some people tell their kids to go for the gold. On Friday in Carlsbad, that's just what students did at La Costa Meadows Elementary. 

This is the seventh year, La Costa Meadows Elementary has incorporated California's gold rush into its fourth grade curriculum. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff pitches a tent with his daughter's class and strikes it rich. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera. 

