Paper: Kushner sought secret Russia channel

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, near Rome, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Russia investigations (all times EST):

7:25 p.m.

The Washington Post reports that Russia's ambassador to the U.S. has told his superiors that he and Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin in December.

Kushner is Donald Trump's son-in-law and a trusted adviser to the president.

The Post report cites anonymous U.S. officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

The newspaper says Ambassador Sergei Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for their discussions, apparently to make them more difficult to monitor. The Post says Kislyak was reportedly "taken aback" by the suggestion.

The White House in March confirmed that Kushner and the ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Kislyak at Trump Tower in December.

___

4:10 p.m.

Jared Kushner's role in his father-in-law's campaign and now his presidency make him a seemingly obvious person that investigators would want to know more about and possibly speak with as they probe connections between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

Kushner has already volunteered to speak with Congress about those meetings, and his attorney says he's willing to cooperate with any additional investigations.

The statement from attorney Jamie Gorelick comes amid reports that the FBI is scrutinizing Kushner's encounters as part of broader investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The interest in Kushner would move the investigation into the White House, though there is no indication that Kushner is accused of wrongdoing or that he is a target.

___

3:16 a.m.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

News media report that the FBI is investigating meetings Kushner had in December with Russian officials.

In a statement issued Thursday, attorney Jamie Gorelick (gaw-REH'-lihk) says Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. Gorelick says Kushner will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.

The chairman of the House oversight committee has asked the FBI to turn over more documents about former Director James Comey's interactions with the White House and Justice Department. The committee also is seeking materials dating back nearly four years to the Obama administration.